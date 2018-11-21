Eevee lives inside the first Pokémon Tamagotchi

Not unlike 1998's Pocket Pikachu, the new Tamagotchi Nano will let you raise and care for an Eevee as it evolves into one of its eight evolutions. It looks like there will be a few variations, including a Team Rocket Eevee and even a Ditto Eevee, while the Tamagotchi shells are available in Eevee-appropriate brown and a pink "Colorful Friends" version.

Serebii Update: The Eevee Tamagotchi collaboration has been confirmed. Releases in Japan on January 21st. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/8tlVt4zvkD — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 21, 2018

There's no guarantee the collaboration will make it out of Japan, although it's sure to see a lot of global hype. Annoyingly, it's not slated for release until January 26th, so you won't be able to get it on your holiday wish list, but it'll retail at 2,300 Yen ($20/£16) so if it does make it overseas it won't be too expensive to snap one (or two) up for yourself.