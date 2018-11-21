Palm phone review: A tiny 'second phone' no one needs

The only phone I've ever waited in line for in my life was the original Palm Pre. What can I say? I believed in the company's approach to design, webOS seemed to have a lot of potential and I thought the market could use some more competition. I bought in, and I was crushed when HP acquired Palm and ran webOS into the ground.
Now, years later, the Palm brand is back, and its new stewards are asking us to buy in once again. The pitch this time is highly unusual, though. The company is selling a tiny, $350, Verizon-exclusive smartphone that's supposed to be a companion to your regular phone for when you want to disconnect... but not completely. There's little argument that we all probably spend too much time on our phones, and the former Samsung design execs that crafted the Palm did so to bring people out of their bubbles and back out into the real world.
The problem Palm is trying to tackle is a real one, and people deserve a solution. I'm just not sure Palm's first attempt is one that'll actually work for most people. Sure, it has its charms; in most cases, though, it's such a pain to live with that you'll wish you never decided to leave your main phone at home.