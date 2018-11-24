DJI makes its Ronin S gimbal more useful with 9 new accessories

If you want to go beyond handheld shooting for more complex shots, the $169 Universal Mount lets you use the Ronin S with camera control systems, cables and jibs, or mount it to a car. It can also power the gimbal using a separate dual battery mount. You can also increase battery life using the new $99 BG37 Grip that packs a 12 hour rated 2400 mAh battery.

Other accessories, like the $49 Top HotShoe bracket and extended lens support give you new ways to mount various cameras and lenses. While many of the accessories are specialized, they're an indication of the gimbal's success and a sign of DJI's commitment to DSLR filmmakers. They're all available to buy now at DJI's store or from authorized dealers.