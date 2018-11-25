Watch NASA's InSight land on Mars tomorrow starting at 2PM ET

There will also be in-person viewing parties around the world. In the US, you can see the landing in places like Times Square, the American Museum of Natural History, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, Space Center Houston and LA's California Science Center.

If all goes according to plan, a lot will happen in a short space of time -- some procedures are scheduled to take place just seconds apart. InSight should technically land and 2:54PM, but it won't send a confirmation back until around 3:01PM. Just how quickly you get details will depend on two cubesats (Mars Cube One) making a flyby and relaying InSight's data. You'll definitely have to be patient beyond that, though. You won't know if InSight's solar panels have deployed until 8:35PM at the earliest, and the first picture might take up to a day to arrive. You're tuning into the live feed for the sake of the landing, and any additional news is a bonus.