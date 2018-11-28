Show More Results
2018 gift guide

Image credit: Engadget
The offbeat stuff from our holiday gift guide

In case you're shopping for a gearhead who otherwise has everything.
Engadget
37m ago in Gadgetry
Engadget

You could always buy someone in your life headphones, a fitness tracker or a camera as a gift this holiday season. But if you're shopping for the sort of early adopter who likely already has everything, your gifting assignment suddenly got a little more challenging. we have some slightly more offbeat picks in our holiday gift guide.

One of our more miscellaneous recs is the BioLite Sunlight, an LED lamp that charges via USB or solar panels. It provides up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge, so it could be a strong choice for that friend who loves camping trips. If you're shopping for someone who could stand to be a little more organized, Knomo has a stylish organizer and clutch with pockets and compartments galore to keep all of their cables tidy. They also have RFID protection pockets to help keep scammers at bay. Find all that and much more in our full guide.

All products recommended by Engadget were selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company, Oath. If you buy something through one of our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Check out the full list of selections in our 2018 Holiday Gift Guide here!

Source: Engadget's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide
In this article: gadgetry, gadgets, gear, hgg2018, thebuyersguide
By Engadget @engadget

Sign In

