The offbeat stuff from our holiday gift guide

You could always buy someone in your life headphones, a fitness tracker or a camera as a gift this holiday season. But if you're shopping for the sort of early adopter who likely already has everything, your gifting assignment suddenly got a little more challenging. we have some slightly more offbeat picks in our holiday gift guide.

One of our more miscellaneous recs is the BioLite Sunlight, an LED lamp that charges via USB or solar panels. It provides up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge, so it could be a strong choice for that friend who loves camping trips. If you're shopping for someone who could stand to be a little more organized, Knomo has a stylish organizer and clutch with pockets and compartments galore to keep all of their cables tidy. They also have RFID protection pockets to help keep scammers at bay. Find all that and much more in our full guide.