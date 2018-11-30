'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' comes to Facebook Watch

In addition to putting the shows up for you to binge through, Facebook is also hosting some major watch parties. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer Watch Party will take place today at 3PM PT. You can join the Angel Watch Party at 12PM PT on December 1st, and get in on the Firefly Watch Party starting at 12PM PT on December 2nd. To take part, visit the official page for your show of choice on Facebook.

Facebook's decision to tap into some '90s and early 2000s nostalgia seems specifically designed to show off the Watch Party feature. It launched earlier this year and just made its way to Pages this week. Watch Party allows you to watch and react to videos in real time with your friends or, in this case, a whole bunch of other fans.