The Morning After: 500 million mistakes

Chains hit include W Hotels, St. Regis, Sheraton, Westin and Element -- but not Marriott.Marriott says Starwood data breach could affect 500 million guests

This week Marriott revealed that the records of 500 million guests had been stolen from Starwood's guest reservation database. The hotel chain says it determined on November 19th that an "unauthorized party" had accessed the data as early as 2014. Around 327 million of those records included some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest ("SPG") account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preferences.

Time to forget 4K?8K TV broadcasts launched today in Japan

As scheduled, at 10 AM local time on December 1st Japanese TV networks began publicly broadcasting 4K and 8K channels via satellite. We've only seen the beginning of a push for 8K this year, but now that there's actually a channel on the air somewhere it seems likely that things will ramp up next month at CES 2019.

'Firefly,' 'Buffy' and 'Angel.'Facebook Watch wants you to binge on free Joss Whedon shows

As part of a deal with 20th Century Fox, every episode of these programs from Joss Whedon are available to watch for free on Facebook. Facebook is also hosting some major watch parties since it's all a promotion to boost the new social viewing feature. You can join the Angel Watch Party at 3 PM ET today, and get in on the Firefly Watch Party starting at 3 PM ET on Sunday afternoon.

Local politics aren't boring at all.Elon Musk's Boring Company abandons plan for LA Westside test tunnel

The controversial 2.5-mile project underneath Los Angeles' 405 freeway and Sepulveda Boulevard had been the focus of a lawsuit filed by two neighborhood groups, accusing LA officials of violating state law by exempting the plans from environmental review. The company's LA/Hawthorne test tunnel is due to open next month, with Musk promising free rides to the public. In a tweet, Musk said "Based on what we've learned from the Hawthorne test tunnel, we're moving forward with a much larger tunnel network under LA."

Are you ready for a search-focused security platform?Inside Chronicle, Alphabet's cybersecurity moonshot

Chronicle started as a project inside X, the semi-secretive "moonshot factory" owned by Google parent Alphabet. It was announced last January and immediately spun out into a standalone business underneath the Alphabet umbrella. So what is it, really? We'll try to explain.

Next step: figure out where to deploy its instruments.NASA's InSight lander settles into its Martian 'sandbox'

With its 7-foot-wide solar panels fully deployed, InSight has already set a record for the most energy generated in a single day by any lander or rover on Mars at 4,588 wH. Also, the protective covers are coming off of its cameras, which should enable higher-resolution images.

