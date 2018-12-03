'Friends' won't be there for you on Netflix after 2018

Friends has felt like a staple on Netflix for years, but you won't get to take it for granted for much longer. Visit the show's page in the US and you'll notice that the classic sitcom is listed as being available until January 1st, 2019. In other words, Americans have until the new year to catch up on tales of Gen X romance, smelly cats and implausibly large New York City apartments.
You might not need to worry if you're outside of the US. We've noticed that the warning doesn't appear in Canada or France, and Netflix has confirmed that Friends will stick around in the UK and Ireland.
We've asked Netflix if it can comment on the reasons behind the departure. However, it might have to do with the rise of competing services. AT&T is preparing to launch its WarnerMedia service in the US in late 2019, and it may want to limit access to one of the best-known Warner Bros. TV shows. This is assuming there isn't a renewed US deal, of course. We wouldn't count on a return, though -- if there's a classic episode you just have to see without paying extra cash, you'll want to squeak it in during the holidays.