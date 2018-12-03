'Friends' won't be there for you on Netflix after 2018

You might not need to worry if you're outside of the US. We've noticed that the warning doesn't appear in Canada or France, and Netflix has confirmed that Friends will stick around in the UK and Ireland.

We've asked Netflix if it can comment on the reasons behind the departure. However, it might have to do with the rise of competing services. AT&T is preparing to launch its WarnerMedia service in the US in late 2019, and it may want to limit access to one of the best-known Warner Bros. TV shows. This is assuming there isn't a renewed US deal, of course. We wouldn't count on a return, though -- if there's a classic episode you just have to see without paying extra cash, you'll want to squeak it in during the holidays.