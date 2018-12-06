Show More Results
Get a head start on your holiday shopping with Engadget's 2018 gift guide!

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Treyarch / Activision Blizzard
save
Save
share

A new 'Black Ops 4' edition includes only multiplayer and Blackout

The Battle Edition nixes the Zombies mode, but is PC-only for now.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Comments
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Treyarch / Activision Blizzard

Activision is trying something a little different with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: It's selling a $30 version that drops the Zombies mode, and only includes standard multiplayer and the popular battle royale mode, Blackout. Bad luck if you're a console player, though -- the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Edition is PC-only for the time being.

This version is compatible with the full game, so if your friends already picked up Black Ops 4, you'll be able to jump into a Blackout squad with them. If you're interested, it's probably worth picking up this version soon, as the price will jump to $40 on January 6th. If you decide you'd like to check out Zombies later on, you'll be able to buy an upgrade to the Digital Standard Edition.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr