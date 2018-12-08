Electrify America installs California's first 350kW EV chargers

The location already has 20 Tesla Superchargers, so Simon isn't ignoring the practical reality of the EV market. Electrify America is installing its chargers at Simon's locations across the US, 17 of those in California.

There's only one problem: the cars that can use the 350kW chargers aren't here yet. The Porsche Taycan isn't expected to arrive in earnest until 2020, and even recently-unveiled VW group cars like the Audi E-Tron can't handle more than a 150kW charger. This is more about laying groundwork (and obtaining bragging rights) than offering an immediately practical upgrade.