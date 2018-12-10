8BitDo adapter adds wireless controller support to PlayStation Classic

The PlayStation Classic, Sony's retro console that includes 20 PS1 games, arrived last week, and for those of us who prefer to play a little further away from the TV than wired controllers allow, a solution is on the way. Later this month, 8BitDo is releasing a USB adapter that lets you use its own wireless controllers with the console, along with Sony's DualShock 3 and 4, Bluetooth Xbox controllers, Switch Pro, Wii U Pro and even Joy-Cons.
The adapter will provide lag-free connections between your controller and the console, according to 8BitDo, which should prove useful for your Tekken 3 fights and Ridge Racer Type 4 races. Pre-orders are now open for the $20 adapter, which starts shipping December 31st.
Play your PS1 Classic Edition, wirelessly, with any PS4 controller (and more). Pre-order yours now for $19.99 - https://t.co/m3FPl6bmYv pic.twitter.com/D29SSmgfLA— 8BitDo (@8BitDo) December 10, 2018