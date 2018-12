Tonight the police in Menlo Park, CA are on the scene near the 200 block of Jefferson Ave where the headquarters of Facebook and Instagram are located. According to local news stations KRON4 and NBC Bay Area, an anonymous tip came in to the NYPD, who forwarded it to local officers. In a tweet around 6 PM local time, Menlo Park PD said "The building has been evacuated and the bomb unit is on scene."

Developing...