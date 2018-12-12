Show More Results
Image credit: Akshay Bakshi/Twitter
Office 365 for Mac now supports Dark Mode

You can also share your iPhone photos directly with PowerPoint.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
26m ago in Services
Akshay Bakshi/Twitter

As promised, Office 365 is ready to wring more out of macOS Mojave. Microsoft has updated the Mac version of its subscription productivity suite with several helpful features, two of which are tied to Apple's latest software. The obvious one is Dark Mode support -- you won't strain your eyes quite so badly if you're writing a school essay at night. And if you need to quickly add a photo to your presentation, PowerPoint now supports Mojave's Continuity Camera feature to let you directly import pictures from your iPhone or iPad.

Not every feature is tied to Mojave. PowerPoint can make grammar and writing style suggestions on top of pointing out spelling errors. Word can embed fonts to preserve the look of your text across devices. And if you use Outlook for email, you can share your calendar, show multiple time zones, use Teams to connect to meetings, see meeting attendees and even prevent forwarding for meeting invitations. In short: this might be a vital upgrade even if you're not in a rush to adopt the latest macOS release.

