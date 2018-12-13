'Sonic' and other Genesis classics come to Amazon Fire TV

You won't have to shell out for a mini console to revel in Sega-style nostalgia. The gaming pioneer has released a Sega Classics collection for Fire TV devices that brings 25 of the developer's better-known Genesis games to Amazon's media players. They're frequently games from the same franchise, but that's not necessarily a bad thing -- Sonic the Hedgehog is well-represented here, as are the Golden Axe and Streets of Rage franchises. You'll also find individual hits like Altered Beast, Columns, Gunstar Heroes and The Revenge of Shinobi.
The collection costs a modest $15, and you can play the titles either using your Fire TV's included remote or a Bluetooth controller (essential if you want to play with friends). There's a chance you won't play these games for long. Consider this, though: even if you have to buy a Fire TV Stick to go along with Sega Classics, it's a better value than buying a retro console by itself.