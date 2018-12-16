Nio unveils lower-cost ES6 electric SUV

Chinese drivers can pre-order the ES6 now ahead of deliveries in June 2019. At the same time, Nio added that it would make an 84kWh battery upgrade available for the ES8 sometime in the third quarter of 2019.

There's no mention of whether or not Nio will sell the ES6 outside of China, although we wouldn't count on it in the near future. Nio's mainstream car business is still relatively small, with 9,726 ES8s reaching customers as of December 15th. For contrast, Tesla delivered 56,065 Model 3 cars just in the third quarter of 2018. However, a lower-priced machine like the ES6 could accelerate Nio's growth and increase the chances that you'll see its cars beyond Chinese roads.