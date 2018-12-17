YouTube 4K support arrives on Comcast X1 boxes

Comcast says "YouTube" is among the most-used voice commands since the streaming service arrived on X1 last year. Using the voice remote, you can say "4K videos on YouTube" to see a selection of material that's available in the format.

Of course, Comcast is playing catch up as plenty of other devices offer 4K support for YouTube. Still, this is a welcome move, and should allow more people to watch nature videos, trailers and even awards shows on YouTube in sharp detail.