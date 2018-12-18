Netflix renews 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' for season 3 and 4

Netflix fiercely guards viewer numbers with the utmost secrecy, but there are often indicators of how popular a show is among subscribers. Take Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, for example. The reboot of the teen witch franchise only launched in October, but already has a holiday special and a confirmed second season, which will drop April 5th. Fans must really be digging the show, because Netflix has doubled down by quickly renewing it for 16 more episodes across season 3 and 4.
AND NOW, A MESSAGE FROM SALEM: pic.twitter.com/2g5YtEaB4w— NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 18, 2018
It hasn't all been smooth sailing for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as Netflix and Warner Bros., which produces the series, recently settled a lawsuit with the Satanic Temple over copyright and trademark claims. Still, it's clear there was enough buzz (and apparently high enough viewer figures) behind the show to keep it going through at least a fourth season.