Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
UK police arrest two over Gatwick airport drones

The UK's second busiest airport reopened Friday morning after the disruption.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Security
Drones flying around London's busy Gatwick airport have disrupted air travel since Wednesday evening, but now the Sussex Police Department has announced two arrests connected to the incidents. The airport reopened for service Friday morning, but the Guardian reports that another drone sighting shut down flights for about an hour around 5 PM. Police Superintendent James Collis said the arrests occurred around 10 PM (local time) Friday.

There are no further details on who the police nabbed or what's behind their "criminal use of drones" but the police are remaining on site and asking the public to call in if they have any information.

