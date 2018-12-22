Microsoft's first webcams in years might include Xbox One support

The insiders also said that one of the webcams would support Windows Hello authentication. If so, it'd be the first time Microsoft has offered the feature in a separate camera. You've so far had to buy a Surface computer if you wanted the company's official approach to face recognition.

It's not certain just when the cameras would ship, although one of them is apparently "enterprise-focused" and might be a companion to the Surface Hub 2. However things shake out, Microsoft's return might be welcome. Logitech is currently the biggest name in town when it comes to webcams, and this could give it some fresh competition.