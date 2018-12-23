Facebook axed political discussion feature over fear of bias allegations

The effort reportedly combined multiple features. It would have altered News Feed rankings to boost posts that were commented, liked or shared by people across different political ideologies. It would also have also downplayed comments that led to vitriolic discussions. According to the insiders, Kaplan raised concerns when Facebook research revealed that conservative users tended to be more polarized than their left-leaning counterparts. In trying to mitigate that polarization, Kaplan argued, Facebook would have disproportionately hurt conservative voices.

Kaplan has apparently played an important role in trying to fend off bias accusations, including support for an "internal whitelist" that protected controversial posts from major personalities and publications. A spokeswoman told the WSJ that Facebook deemed it "essential" for the company to understand a diversity of viewpoints if it wanted to create features that "serve everyone."

However, there are concerns that Kaplan himself has been biased. He attended Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, for instance. There are also worries this walking-on-eggshells approach may have sustained some partisanship instead of bringing people together. In trying to avoid scorn from politicians and other outspoken figures, it may have avoided meaningful attempts to raise the level of debate.