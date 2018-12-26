Android TV is getting pretty popular outside the US

Android TV landed on on a range of new devices this year, from Westinghouse's entry-level 4K TVs to Sony's high-end television sets and even a JBL soundbar. And it seems the increase in hardware partners is paying off. Back in May, Google said Android TV had doubled its new users in the past year -- and it's lured in more consumers since then. It's now being used by "tens of millions" of users outside of the US, according to an Android TV exec who spoke to Multichannel News, in regions including Europe and Asia.