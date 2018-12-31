Google aims to fix laggy interface on Chrome OS tablets

Chrome OS tablets still have some problems, not the least of which is lag. Even if you buy a higher-end model like some configurations of Google's own Pixel Slate, there's a real chance you'll grapple with a sluggish, stuttery interface -- it's been bad enough to be a deal-breaker for some. Thankfully, Google feels your pain. Chrome Unboxed has discovered that Google hopes to address at least some of the lag that persists in tablet mode. As it turns out, there might be a (relatively) simple fix.
Developers noticed that a lot of lag in the tablet's overview mode stems from the performance-intensive way it draws rounded corners. When you take them away, performance jumps significantly even on the Celeron-based entry-level Pixel Slate. This might not solve every issue with lag, but it could at least improve the experience for tablet users who have to enter overview mode on a frequent basis.
Just when you might get a fix is another story. Google has labeled the lag issue as a high priority, but the discussion thread on the topic started in early November. A solution might not be right around the corner. If and when it does show up, though, it could be welcome for anyone who likes the thought of a Chrome OS tablet but wants software that lives up to the hardware's potential.