Under Armour edition of Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 arrives today

It's been a couple of months since we found out about Under Armour's spin on Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2. And all we heard back at IFA 2019 was that the wearable, which is geared toward runners, would be launching this fall. But, if you've had your eyes on it since its reveal in August, you'll be happy to hear that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition (say that ten times fast) can be yours starting today.
As you've come to expect from most smartwatches, the UA Watch Active 2 features a heart-rate monitor and can show you stats like calories burned and distance covered. That said, where Samsung and Under Armour really want to make it shine is with its fitness coaching and training plans, which are customized for you using data from the watch during your runs. It can tell you how to improve your form in real time, for instance.