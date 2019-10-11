Latest in Gear

Under Armour edition of Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 arrives today

It's designed for runners, and starts at $310 for the 40mm version.
Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
1h ago in Wearables
It's been a couple of months since we found out about Under Armour's spin on Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2. And all we heard back at IFA 2019 was that the wearable, which is geared toward runners, would be launching this fall. But, if you've had your eyes on it since its reveal in August, you'll be happy to hear that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition (say that ten times fast) can be yours starting today.

As you've come to expect from most smartwatches, the UA Watch Active 2 features a heart-rate monitor and can show you stats like calories burned and distance covered. That said, where Samsung and Under Armour really want to make it shine is with its fitness coaching and training plans, which are customized for you using data from the watch during your runs. It can tell you how to improve your form in real time, for instance.

Samsung

Like Under Armour's connected HOVR running sneakers, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 UA Edition is designed to make you a smarter runner and work without being paired to a smartphone. This means you don't need to take your phone with you on runs to track all your stats, and you can always sync your watch's information to the Map My Run app after the fact. Under Armour's hope is that you'll use it alongside its HOVR shoes, which can be paired seamlessly to the Samsung device.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition also comes with a unique watch face that, according to the sportswear brand, was inspired by an eclipse. On it, you'll find a small "UA" logo that, with a single tap, lets you easily access detailed running data directly from your wrist. That includes pace, cadence, heart rate and more. Meanwhile, the bands on both the 40 and 44mm are meant to be breathable and soak up moisture, a feature that's going to be appealing to fitness buffs.

For those of you who are interested, the Under Armour edition of Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 is hitting stores today at $310 for the 40mm version (gray) or $330 if you prefer the 44mm (black). It will be available at Best Buy, as well as the Samsung and Under Armour sites.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
