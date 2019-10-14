Apple offers three-month TV+ trial to 'Emmy' magazine subscribers

The standard free trial of the service offered to regular customers is seven days, and Apple will also offer a whole year's free subscription to customers who purchase a new device such as an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. Emmy subscribers can get three months' of service, according to MacRumors, offered in the form of a voucher attached to a full-page ad.

Apple TV+ is launching into a crowded market and will need to compete with services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and also Disney's upcoming streaming service, Disney+. To attract an audience of entertainment enthusiasts to try out its service, Apple will produce a range of original shows and movies and is working with stars like Jason Momoa and Jennifer Aniston.

Priced an affordable $4.99 per month, Apple hopes to bring new users to its service by undercutting its rivals. With extended free trial offers, it may be able to make TV+ hard to ignore when it launches.