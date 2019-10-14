Girl Scouts can earn five STEM badges through Microsoft partnership

The five badges will encompass classes in computer use, photography, movie-making and robotics. While Microsoft doesn't say exactly what each workshop will entail, the company's press release gives a hint at their content. In the photography workshop, for example, the company says Girl Scouts were asked to compile their photos into a PowerPoint presentation. Additionally, the two groups plan to launch a new leadership series that will give older Girl Scouts the chance to talk to former members and female STEM experts about their careers in technology, science and engineering. The company says the overarching goal of the partnership is to "give girls vital digital skills and foster leadership qualities to help close the gender gap in STEM fields."

Since 2016, the Girl Scouts have worked to better promote STEM learning among its members. What started as a partnership with Netflix has since evolved into a comprehensive program. Just last year, the organization added 30 technology-related badges.