Image credit: Microsoft
Girl Scouts can earn five STEM badges through Microsoft partnership

The company will offer free workshops through its retail stores.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
29m ago in Personal Computing
Microsoft

As part of its ongoing campaign to foster STEM education, the Girl Scouts of the USA has partnered with one of the biggest names in tech: Microsoft. Moving forward, Girl Scouts troop members will be able to earn five separate badges by taking part in free workshops held at Microsoft Stores across the US.

The five badges will encompass classes in computer use, photography, movie-making and robotics. While Microsoft doesn't say exactly what each workshop will entail, the company's press release gives a hint at their content. In the photography workshop, for example, the company says Girl Scouts were asked to compile their photos into a PowerPoint presentation. Additionally, the two groups plan to launch a new leadership series that will give older Girl Scouts the chance to talk to former members and female STEM experts about their careers in technology, science and engineering. The company says the overarching goal of the partnership is to "give girls vital digital skills and foster leadership qualities to help close the gender gap in STEM fields."

Since 2016, the Girl Scouts have worked to better promote STEM learning among its members. What started as a partnership with Netflix has since evolved into a comprehensive program. Just last year, the organization added 30 technology-related badges.

Source: Microsoft
