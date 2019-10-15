Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google
Pixel 4 XL vs. the competition: The six-inch flagships

Can Google's new big phone take on its rivals from Samsung and Apple?
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Google

Every major flagship always has to come in two sizes now, so it's no surprise that we're looking at yet another XL Pixel model. This handset differs from its smaller sibling in size, but has the same camera setup. However, the big phone field gets more intense every year, especially since Apple went all-in with its "Max" models. For the skinny on all the relevant specs, check out the table below. For our final verdict, keep an eye out for Engadget's full review of the Pixel 4 XL later this month.

Pixel 4 XL iPhone 11 Pro Max Galaxy S10+ OnePlus 7 Pro
Pricing $799 / $899 $1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449 starts at $1000 $669 / $699 / $749
Dimensions 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm (6.3 x 3 x 0.3 inches) 158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches) 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm (6.2 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches) 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm (6.4 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches)
Weight 193g (6.81 ounces) 226g (7.97 ounces) 175g (6.17 ounces) / 198g (6.98 ounces) 206g (7.27 ounces)
Screen size 6.3 inches (160 mm) 6.5 inches (165.1 mm) 6.4 inches (162.56 mm) 6.67 inches (169.41 mm)
Screen resolution 3,200 x 1,800 (537 ppi) 2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi) 2,960 x 1,440 (522 ppi) 3,120 x 1,440 (516 ppi)
Screen type Flexible OLED Super Retina XDR OLED Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Fluid AMOLED
Battery 3,700 mAh 3,969 mAh 4,100 mAh 4,000 mAh
Internal storage 64 / 128 GB 64 / 128 / 256 GB 128 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 GB
External storage None None microSD None
Rear camera(s) Dual cameras:
Standard, 12.2MP, f/1.7
Telephoto, 16MP, f/2.4		 Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0		 Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 or f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
ToF sensor, VGA		 Three cameras:
Main, 48MP, f/1.6, 0.8μm pixel size
Ultra wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.4
Front camera(s) 8MP, f/2.0 12MP, f/2.2 Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9 16MP, f/2.0
Video capture 4K at 30 fps 4K at 60fps 4K with HDR10+ 4K at 60fps
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A13 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
CPU 2.84 GHz octa-core 2.66 GHz hexa-core 2.8 GHz octa-core 2.84 GHz octa-core
GPU Adreno 640 unnamed quad-core Adreno 640 Adreno 640
RAM 6 GB 4 GB 8 / 12 GB 6 / 8 / 12 GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 Android 9.0 Android 9.0
Other features IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging USB-C

Follow all the latest news from Google’s Pixel 4 event here!

