What's on TV this week: 'The Mandalorian' season finale

The holiday is throwing a wrench in this week's TV schedule, but no matter what, the highlight this week would be that other Star Wars finale. The Mandalorian is wrapping up its eight-episode run on Friday morning, and that might be the gift I'm looking forward to the most this week. Beyond the flagship Disney+ series, Netflix is bringing a second season of two highly-anticipated shows, You and Lost in Space. Also new this week is Ang Lee's Gemini Man -- you won't get a 120fps copy, but at least you can own it at home in 4K and HDR.

There isn't much new this week in the way of video games or Blu-ray releases, but sports fans can check out college bowl games and a full slate of NBA action on Christmas Day. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).