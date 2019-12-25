'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' adds holiday-only snowball fights

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare team is marking the holidays with decidedly kinder, more lighthearted gameplay. Infinity Ward and Activision have introduced a Snowfight mode that will only be available until December 31st at 1PM Eastern. It's exactly what it sounds like: you and a partner have to take down foes using snowballs instead of the usual guns and explosives. If you're looking for a break from the usual violence, this might be the relief you're looking for.
If you're still in the mood for shootouts, don't fret. There's also a Drop Zone mode that encourages teamwork by holding points to have care packages delivered to your location.
Call of Duty: Mobile players are getting a couple of treats as well. There's a holiday-themed Prop Hunt running until December 31st, while players can earn a new battle royale class (the hologram-toting Trickster) until December 29th. The developers clearly want you to keep playing over the end-of-year break, even if it means offering goodies that will only be available for several days.