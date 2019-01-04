Tesla starts taking Model 3 orders in select European countries

Model 3 configurator is now open to left-hand drive countries in Europe. Design your Model 3 — Tesla (@Tesla) January 4, 2019

Based on the design studio options, Tesla is only taking orders for the Long Range Battery and Performance versions of Model 3 for now -- the more affordable Mid-Range Battery vehicle is nowhere to be found. The car's pricing varies per region, so how much interested customers will have to earmark for the purchase depends on their location. In France, for instance, a basic Long Range Battery version without Enhanced Autopilot is priced at €53,500 (US$61,000), whereas it costs €59,600 (US$68,000) in Italy. The same model will set Americans back $42,950 after savings.

Interested customers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland can take the customization process for a spin right here. While we can't see an option for the country, Tesla has also started taking orders from the public in China, according to Electrek.