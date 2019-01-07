Acer's Predator Triton 900 is a $4,000 gaming laptop with a crazy hinge

Back at IFA, Acer first showed us the Predator Triton 900, a computer that doesn't look like your average gaming laptop thanks to the company's impressively-engineered but unusual "Ezel Aero Hinge" display design. Acer didn't have much to say about it in August, but at CES today we're getting more details.
Let's start with that hinge: Acer says the CNC-machined Ezel Aero Hinge lets the Triton 900 work in four different display modes, including a stand mode that utilizes the touchscreen for creation tools. If you're someone who doesn't mind drawing on a screen with a stylus, this might actually be a computer worth checking out, particularly if you're a gamer.