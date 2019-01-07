Acer's Predator Triton 900 is a $4,000 gaming laptop with a crazy hinge

While the Triton 900 looks quite chunky by modern laptop standards, Acer says it's under one inch thick. Sure, that's positively huge in 2019 standards -- but given the extremely powerful hardware on the inside, we'll cut Acer some slack here. Specifically, the Triton 900 includes Intel's 8th-generation Core i7 processor with six cores, 16GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage space. But the real standout here is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, which powers the 17-inch 4K IPS display. That screen also features NVIDIA's G-Sync technology We figured this laptop wouldn't arrive until NVIDA had its 20-series GPU was ready for notebooks, and that indeed appears to have been the case.

If this massive unit strikes your fancy, you have a few months to save some cash -- Acer says it'll be available in North America starting in March. And you really will need to save your pennies, as the Triton 900 will start at a whopping $3,999 when it arrives.