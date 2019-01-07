HyperX's first standalone microphone is built for game streamers

The Quadcast's features include four selectable polar patterns to capture audio from different angles, tap-to-mute functionality, and LED lighting to show broadcast status. These days, however, you can snag headsets that combine a mic -- like the Razer Ifrit -- if you want to do away with peripherals. But the focus here is on better quality audio, theoretically anyway, which aims to meet the demands of serious Twitch, YouTube, or Mixer streamers. And because it's not an XLR mic, it doesn't require a mixing board, so set-up should be as easy as plug and record for newbies. It'll arrive in March with a $140 price tag.

Aside from its debut mic, HyperX is also launching more gaming headsets in the form of the wired Cloud Orbit ($300) and Cloud Orbit S ($330). Both pack the same 100mm planar magnetic drivers for more natural audio featured in Audeze's wireless Mobius model ($400). The Cloud Orbit S also pinches Mobius' head-tracking tech for 360-degree sound -- justifying its higher price. The two headsets come with USB-A, USB-C, and an analog 3.5mm connector out of the box, a detachable noise cancellation mic with pop filter for voice chat, and boast up to 10 hours of battery life.

Additional inbound headsets include the $60 HyperX Cloud Alpha in purple in the second quarter and the Hyper X Cloud Mix, which will be available globally at the same time for $100. What's more, HyperX's Predator DDR4 -- which use infrared light to sync their RGB illumination -- is now available in 16GB modules in speeds of 3000MHz, and 3200MHz as individual modules and kits of two and four up to 64GB, at $167. Also on the cards is the company's first 11-button gaming mouse designed for MOBA players: the Pulsefire Raid RGB (priced at $60 and available in the second quarter).