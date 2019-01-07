NVIDIA rebrands G-SYNC HDR as 'G-SYNC Ultimate'

The company now essentially has three G-SYNC tiers: G-SYNC Ultimate, G-SYNC and "G-SYNC Compatible" for certain qualifying AMD FreeSync monitors. NVIDIA's 65-inch Big Format Gaming Displays (BFGDs), for instance, are G-SYNC Ultimate-compatible displays that happen to be huge. HP recently announced that its $5,000, 65-inch Omen X 65 Emperium would soon ship, and at its CES 2019 keynote, NVIDIA said that other models would follow in February, 2019.

With more G-SYNC-compatible regular and HDR monitors coming, along with G-SYNC compatible models that were originally only certified for AMD's FreeSync, NVIDIA is clearly trying to wrestle more control of the display market. By doing so, it also increases the odds that consumers will select a new GeForce RTX GPU instead of a Radeon model from its chief rival, AMD.