'David Bowie Is' AR exhibit puts Ziggy Stardust on your phone

Sony Music has a fitting tribute for David Bowie on what would have been his 72nd birthday: its promised virtual museum exhibit dedicated to the music legend. David Bowie Is has launched for both Android and iOS, giving you an augmented reality tour of memorabilia that previously required a lengthy physical visit. You'll see famous costumes, photos, handwritten notes and videos, including items that were either limited to the Brooklyn Museum appearance or are exclusive to the app. You can see documents and props from the Blackstar era, watch live performances and glimpse at footage from the experimental DIamond Dogs movie.
You'll even have narration from Gary Oldman to provide some context for the exhibition.
The app costs $8, although that's a bargain compared to the price of a real-world museum trip -- and you won't have to squeeze your visit into limited museum hours. If there's a hang-up, it's that the VR version is still slated for an as yet unannounced "later release." You'll have to wait a while if you want to get completely lost in the world of Ziggy and the Thin White Duke.