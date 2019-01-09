Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
Humans abandon a toxic Earth in Netflix’s film ‘IO’

Two survivors have to race to reach that last shuttle leaving the planet.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
Netflix

Netflix has released a trailer for its next sci-fi film, IO, which takes place in a future where Earth has become uninhabitable to humans. While most of humanity has abandoned Earth for Jupiter's moon Io, scientist Sam Walden, played by Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers), has stayed back, attempting to find a way for humans to survive on the now toxic planet. But her plans change when Micah (Anthony Mackie) shows up, and the two have to figure out how to safely get to the last shuttle off of Earth before it leaves without them.

Directed by Jonathan Helpert (House of Time), IO will debut on Netflix January 18th.

