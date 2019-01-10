Watch the first trailer for Jordan Peele's YouTube sci-fi show 'Weird City'

Its stacked cast includes Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ed O' Neill, Steven Yuen, Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Laverne Cox, Dylan O'Brien (Teen Wolf), and Gillian Jacobs (Community). And judging by the clip, the show pokes fun at timely issues ranging from social media addiction to online dating and DNA testing. "Each episode is a topic that pertains to present day life in America and the world," reads the synopsis. Weird City arrives on YouTube Premium on February 13th.

Peele is up to his ears in new projects since snagging the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his hit thriller, Get Out. His Monkeypaw Productions outfit, which is credited here, is also behind the upcoming Twilight Zone reboot and is working on another Netflix film in Wendell and Wild, a stop-motion animated movie that features Keegan Michael Key. Also on his slate are two Amazon shows as part of his first-look deal with the company: The Hunt (a series about Nazi hunters in the US in 1977) and Lorena, a documentary series on Lorena Bobbitt's infamous trial.