Final Fantasy X, X-2 and XII come to the Switch this April

If you've wrapped up Octopath Traveler and are patiently waiting for Dragon Quest XI to reach the Switch, good news: Square Enix has a bunch of classic JRPGs heading to Nintendo's portable-console hybrid. The remastered versions of Final Fantasy X and X-2, which came to the PlayStation 3 and Vita in 2013, will be available for Switch owners on April 16th. They'll be joined by Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, which was remastered for the PlayStation 4 in 2017, on April 30th. All three are hefty role-playing games that should keep you busy for weeks, if not months.
Your story begins...when #FinalFantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster for #NintendoSwitch arrives on 4/16! pic.twitter.com/2AZyuvrUlJ— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 10, 2019
#FinalFantasy XII THE ZODIAC AGE is coming to #NintendoSwitch on 4/30! To celebrate, check out this beautiful new artwork by character designer Akihiko Yoshida. pic.twitter.com/Q5JttH9d1M— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 10, 2019