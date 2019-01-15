'Just Dance' is somehow being turned into a movie

Just Dance has 120 million players of all ages across the franchise, and a good chunk of those use Sony's PlayStation 4 platform. As such, the film is a good fit for Sony, which told Engadget during CES 2019 that it wants content that works across its gaming, 4K TV, mobile and movie platforms. Ubisoft Film and Television will co-produce the movie, which is currently in the script development process.

As hard as it might be to fathom, there are now two movies being made about dance-oriented video games, as Konami's Dance Dance Revolution entered pre-production a few months ago. The good news is that given the relative lack of any kind of story in those games, they'll employ a lot of Hollywood writers needed to transform them into three-plus hours of filmed entertainment.