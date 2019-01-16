Netflix announces ‘Space Force’ comedy series starring Steve Carell

In an overlay, the video notes how, last year, the Trump administration announced Space Force as a future sixth military branch. "The goal of the new branch is 'to defend satellites from attack' and 'perform other space-related tasks.' Or something," it continues, adding that the series will feature "the men and women who have to figure it out."

Carell co-created and will also star in the series. Greg Daniels, known for his work behind the US version of The Office and Parks and Recreation, among other popular titles like King of the Hill, created the series alongside Carell. Though Carell is also slated to star in Apple's upcoming Reese Witherspoon- and Jennifer Aniston-led morning TV show drama, Deadline reports that he still appears to be attached to both projects.