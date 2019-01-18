NBA refs will return to Twitter to answer fans' questions

The @OfficialNBARefs #RefWatchParty is returning next week, live from the NBA Replay Center - offering live commentary and real-time officiating insights. Get your questions answered during NBA games on @NBAonTNT and @ESPNNBA using #RefWatchParty. More details to come: pic.twitter.com/uXLS5hgMlA — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) January 17, 2019

The referees union and the NBA are planning to offer these real-time Twitter discussions throughout the rest of the season, including during some playoff games, according to ESPN. And the refs participating will have access to the NBA's replay center while they tweet.

If you want to participate, you can tweet at the @OfficialNBARefs account or by using the #RefWatchParty tag.