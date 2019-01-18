Alphabet's Verily health watch gets FDA approval for ECG feature

Verily says the watch can record and display single-channel ECG rhythms. Along with the research trials, doctors may prescribe the device to individuals as part of their clinical care. "Receiving this clearance showcases our commitment to the high standards of the FDA for safety and effectiveness and will help us advance the application of Study Watch in various disease areas and future indications," Verily said in a blog post.

Study Watch isn't a consumer device, but now Verily has earned FDA approval, it's not impossible to imagine Google borrowing the ECG tech for a Pixel Watch or its Wear OS platform. After all, Google just bought smartwatch tech from Fossil for $40 million, underscoring its commitment to wearables. With Apple making a big splash with its own ECG tool in Apple Watch Series 4, it's not unlikely Google would want to offer more health-focused options within its smartwatch ecosystem.