German climate proposals could put an end to no-limit Autobahns

The proposals would also scrap tax breaks for diesels, raise fuel taxes by 2023 and set quotas for electric and hybrid car sales.

The committee is only due to report is findings in March ahead of a later climate change law. The draft writers also emphasize that "not every instrument and every measure" will make the cut. However, this gives an idea of what you can expect, and it makes sense in light of mounting pressure to take action. The European Union has aggressive emissions targets, and Germany has had trouble keeping up. Limits on the fastest sections of the Autobahn network might not be very exciting, but they could be worthwhile if they put Germany back on track and help the planet.