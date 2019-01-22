Samsung updates older Gear watches with handy fitness tools

As focused as Samsung might be on the Galaxy Watch, it still has plenty of affection for its older smartwatches. It's rolling out an update for the Gear S3 and Gear Sport that adds a flurry of welcome features, particularly if you're fitness-minded. Samsung Health updates now support numerous indoor workouts, and you can string together workouts if you're switching between routines at the gym. The Health Widget, meanwhile, now delivers sleep stage info.
You'll also see some updates that should help you relax and save time. Theater and Sleep modes help you shut off distractions, and you'll have "easier and faster" controls in the Quick Panel. You can switch music sources on the watch instead of using a phone, too. Text messaging is easier with both drafts and quicker replies, while even the settings section has received a tune-up with better discovery for features.
The software refresh was only available in the US as of this writing, although it's expected to reach other countries in the days ahead. While these upgrades won't make you forget that you have a slightly older watch, they will keep it relevant.