Twitter starts rolling out simplified web interface to some users

Don't be surprised if Twitter looks very different on the web in the near future. The social network has started rolling out a previously teased web redesign that, for starters, boasts a much simpler look -- the three-column view is gone in favor of a simpler (not to mention more vivid) two-column layout. It's thankfully about more than cosmetics, even if it doesn't have everything users might like.
To begin with, some basic tasks are faster. Keyboard shortcuts help you navigate around without as much mouse clicking, and a dedicated emoji button can add some smilies or hand claps to your latest tweet. You'll also find an upgraded trend section for times when you want to track the planet's pulse, and search promises to be more sophisticated.
This doesn't appear to include some of the big updates Twitter mentioned recently, such as status updates. And no, there's no edit button. Still, it's notable that Twitter is giving its web client an overhaul after focusing so much of its attention on mobile users.
Just when you'll see it is another story. At the moment, it's limited to a portion of the audience through an opt-in button. You'll know if you have access, then. It could be a while before the makeover is broadly available.
A new https://t.co/fHiPXozBdO is coming.— Twitter (@Twitter) January 22, 2019
Some of you got an opt-in to try it now. Check out the emoji button, quick keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, advanced search, and more. Let us know your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/G8gWvdHnzB