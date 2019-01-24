Share your thoughts about Microsoft's Surface Laptop 2!

Microsoft's sequel to the Surface Laptop didn't just impress our reviewer last year -- the Surface Laptop 2 earned a strong score of 90, largely owing to its stunning design and fast performance. The keyboard and trackpad are a pleasure to use, the display is bright and crisp, and we also dig the new matte black color option. Also counted in the laptop's favor were upgrades to Windows 10 Home and 15-hour-plus battery life. However, we were less thrilled by the company's decision to continue using a proprietary charging port (which falls out easily) instead of switching to USB-C.
If you've bought or have extensively used the Surface Laptop 2 here's your opportunity to submit your own review with your real-life experiences. Go to our buyer's guide page for the Surface Laptop 2 and give us all the details. Does the Alcantara fabric get dirty quickly? (And is it easy to clean?) Does the glossy display get a bit too reflective under harsh lighting? Did you find the keyboard as comfortable and quiet as we did? Submit a score and share your thoughts about the latest in the Surface lineup so that other readers can gain from your knowledge and expertise.
