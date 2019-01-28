8BitDo caters to Genesis fans with its latest wireless controller

The latest retro-inspired controller from 8BitDo should bring a smile to the face of many Genesis fans. The M30 takes its cue from the Sega console's controllers and it works with PC, macOS and Android as well as Nintendo Switch. A single charge will give you up to 20 hours of play time, while there are screenshot and home buttons along with a turbo function. The M30 will set you back $30.
Meanwhile, if you'd like to dust off your actual Genesis and play it without having to stay tethered to the system, 8BitDo is releasing a $20 receiver for the console. That means you can use the M30, another Bluetooth controller or even a modded Genesis peripheral to storm through your decades-old copies of Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage 2 and NBA Jam. Preorders for both products start today through Amazon, and they ship February 28th.