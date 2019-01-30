Sonos now works with YouTube Music

Adding YouTube Music is a logical step for Sonos since it already supports a range of services including Play Music, whose subscribers Google will eventually shuffle over to YouTube's offering anyway. What helps YouTube Music stand out from other streaming services is the vast array of live performances, covers and remixes it hosts, allowing it to offer a broader range of audio than you might find elsewhere.

That said, we're not exactly sure how the YouTube Music experience on the Sonos app will work just yet. YouTube Music does offer recommendations, though if you're looking to explore tunes that are truly off the beaten path, it might be best to look for them in the YouTube Music app or your desktop, and save them to your library from there.