Stream Apple Music for free on American Airlines flights

During your next flight on the airlines' WiFi-equipped planes -- American Airlines plans to have onboard WiFi on all domestic aircraft by mid-2019 -- users can connect to onboard WiFi for free, log in with their Apple Music subscription and avoid the noises of airborne travel in close proximity to hundreds of strangers.

If you don't have an Apple Music sub, you can even sign up to your free trial while on the plane. Which sounds like a simple enough (if cheeky) lifehack. In case you didn't know, you don't need an iPhone to stream, and then cancel it once that three-month freebie runs its course. Now that Apple Music is available on pretty much any smart device that can handle music streaming, Apple will likely strike similar deals with other airline carriers. It should keep users happy regardless of their phone signal situation -- and keep those sweet subscription service dollars rolling in.