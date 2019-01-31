Hulu to start showing ads during pause breaks this spring

Hulu claims the "delightful" new ads were a hit with customers during testing. What it didn't reveal is what tier it's adding the promos to. We're guessing people probably won't be thrilled if it's anything other than the basic tier that already comes with ads. But when you're discounting prices to one-up Netflix, you've got to make up for it elsewhere, right?

The ads were first outed in a Variety report last month, which added that AT&T is also planning something similar for one of its streaming services. If they take off, they may wind up on a lot more platforms, especially as the streaming wars see competing services pushing for cheaper subscriptions.