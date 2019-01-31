The Morning After: How screwed is Huawei?

It can weather fines, but lost trust could mean lost billions.

How screwed is Huawei?



The US government has laid out its cases against Huawei. After years of public mistrust, the Chinese company now stands accused of a laundry list of crimes ranging from wire fraud to trade-secret theft to violating Iranian sanctions -- all told, we're looking at 23 charges across two states. (The company denies allegations of wrongdoing.) Just how screwed is this company, exactly? It's a question of trust. The funny part: Huawei wasn't exactly channeling James Bond in its efforts...

Stream Apple Music for free on American Airlines flights



Using your streaming services inflight? Forget it. That data is way too expensive. For American Airlines passengers and Apple Music users, there's a solution incoming. The companies have announced that subscribers can connect to the airline's complimentary inflight WiFi to access Apple's entire catalog of songs, music videos and the rest.

Samsung sees profit drop, Microsoft sold a lot of Surfaces. And Facebook...



As is typical for Microsoft these days, its overall business continues to grow: The company reported revenues of $32.5 billion, a 12 percent increase over last year. Revenues from its Surface hardware leapt almost 40 percent -- the company is doing something right.

Meanwhile, Samsung struggled as a slow in demand for its lucrative memory chips hit profits. It posted 59.27 trillion Korean won (US$53.4 billion) in its quarterly revenue, down 10 percent from the same time last year. Its 10.8 trillion Korean won (US$9.7 billion) quarterly operating profit is also down 29 percent from the same period in 2017. The company suspects this issue isn't going anywhere but believes the incoming Galaxy S10 should ensure there's still cash coming in.

As for Facebook, well, all the bad news, scandals and general sketchiness isn't stopping it earning billions of dollars. What a time we live in. The social network giant reported that it earned $16.9 billion in revenue, up 30 percent year-over-year. Monthly active users reached 2.32 billion, up nine percent over a year ago. It's all slowing, though: A year ago, for instance, revenue grew by 47 percent while monthly active users increased by 14 percent.

The Levo II does so much more than just make weed butter



We've tried weed butter machines before, but where the Levo II excels is in its range. You don't have to be into weed to figure out some fantastic foodie uses for this infuser.



