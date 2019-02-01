Nintendo is finally opening a flagship store in Japan

As you'd expect, the retail center will mostly be used to showcase and sell the Switch console, its games and Nintendo's character merchandise, such as amiibo figures. But the gaming titan also plans to use the space to host events and to offer fans the opportunity to try out its games, making Shibuya -- Tokyo's youth-oriented district -- a great location for it.

Nintendo revealed in its Q3 2018 earnings report that it sold 9.41 million Switch consoles in the three months leading up to December 31st, 2018. It's expecting a dip in shipments this year, but it's also reportedly planning to release a smaller Switch to prop up its sales. If it does manage to launch a new Switch in the near future, Nintendo will probably give visitors at the soon-to-open Shibuya flagship the chance to test it out.